Driver hits group of Kentucky eclipse watchers, kills 1, police say

A car plowed into a group of apparent eclipse watchers in Kentucky, killing one and injuring another.

Alyssa Noble, 38, was speeding in her vehicle and crashed on Main Street in Hyden, Kentucky, hitting several people, a pole and flipping the vehicle.

According to Lexington's WKYT-TV, 23-year-old Mackenzie Hayes was among a group of people standing outside a medical clinic when Noble crashed. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Noble was injured in the crash, being flown to an area hospital by helicopter. Rhonda Belcher, another person in Hayes's group, was also flown to a hospital to be treated.

Hayes, of Hazard, Kentucky, worked at the medical clinic outside of which the group was standing.

Investigators were still piecing together the details of the crash on Monday. It's unclear what caused Noble to lose control of her vehicle.

