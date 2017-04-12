Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman's mom, dead at 95

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 53°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Dorothy Mengering, the mother of late-night talk show host David Letterman, died on Tuesday, according to Letterman's publicist. She was 95.
Mengering was a frequent guest on Letterman's "Late Show," and was often referred to on-camera as "Dave's Mom" or "Dave's Mom Dorothy."
According to CNN, Letterman's publicist Tom Keaney confirmed Mengering's death and said "no other details" will be available Tuesday night.
Mengering was born in Linton, Indiana in 1921.
Mengering leaves behind three children, David, Gretchen and Janice.
Sad news. Dorothy Letterman, who was introduced to millions on her son David's Late Show, died today, her daughter says. She was 95. pic.twitter.com/v3soImLUHU— Ron Brackett (@rontimes) April 12, 2017
Sad news. Dorothy Letterman, who was introduced to millions on her son David's Late Show, died today, her daughter says. She was 95. pic.twitter.com/v3soImLUHU