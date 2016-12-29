Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has died

Reynolds was one of Hollywood's most popular starlets in the 1950s and '60s, thanks to iconic performances in Singin' in the Rain, How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She married singer Eddie Fisher in 1955 and gave birth to Carrie Fisher in 1956.
Reynolds also married to Harry Karl and Richard Hamlett, and also had a son named Todd.
Later in life, Reynolds continued to work and held notable roles in Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas and Wings.
Fisher died Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack on Dec. 23.