Brush fire shuts down Arizona interstates

PHOENIX - A brush fire has forced the closure of multiple Arizona freeways and burned 80 acres in north Phoenix.

The fire sparked around 12:45 p.m. Thursday along Loop 303 just west of Interstate 17.

Westbound Loop 303 has been shut down, as well as both directions of Interstate 17 because of heavy smoke in the area.

Officials say as of 4 p.m., the fire is 80 acres and is still "spreading rapidly." There are no homes or other buildings threatened at this time, but Arizona Game and Fish says they've closed their main office in the area because of the smoke.

Loop 303 is closed westbound at I-17. I-17 is closed northbound at Loop 101, and southbound at Pioneer Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Eastbound SR 74 has also been shut down at Lake Pleasant Parkway.

NOW: I-17 will be closed from SR 74 to Happy Valley due to heavy smoke from the wildfire. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/HG6qDsPR12 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2017