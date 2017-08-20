Comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

Outside of entertainment, Lewis was giving of his time, presenting the annual "Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon" for more than four decades. During Lewis' run as presenter, the telethon raised nearly $2.5 billion for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Lewis was presented with a Jefferson Award for Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged in 1977.
Announcement of Lewis' death came just hours after the passing of another legendary comedian. Dick Gregory also passed away this weekend at the age of 84.