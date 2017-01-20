Climate change section removed from White House website

Moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th President of the United States, the climate change portion on the White House web page appears to have been removed.

Those trying to visit the URL President Barack Obama used to showcase his administration’s stance and updates on climate change has been taken down. Those trying to visit “https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-record/climate” receive only an error message.

When a search is conducted for the term “climate change” on the White House web page, one article is found: The biography of Mamie Eisenhower, the wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The words “climate” and “change” are separated by four paragraphs of text.

Internet archives showed the difference in the URL between Jan. 9 and Jan. 20.

The Climate Change portion on the White House website on Jan. 9 vs. today. pic.twitter.com/IwJXVqx1Z0 — Alex Hider (@alexhider) January 20, 2017

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.