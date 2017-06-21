Britax recalls infant car seats over chest clip issue

Britax Child Safety has recalled several models of its B-Safe infant car seats because of a potential issue with the clasp that keeps a child restrained.

Britax's B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 car seats produced from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017 have been recalled.

The recall was issued because the center tab on the car seats' chest clip can break, potentially causing a choking hazard to the child using it. The company said no choking injuries have been reported as a result of the issue.

Car seats affected by the recall can be fixed using a free kit that can be provided by Britax. Check the company's website for the model numbers of all affected car seats.

