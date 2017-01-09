BMW sticking with plans for new factory in Mexico

LONDON (CNNMoney) -- BMW is sticking with plans to open a new factory in Mexico in 2019 despite warnings from president-elect Donald Trump that he will slap a border tax on cars imported from the country.

The German automaker's head of sales and marketing, Ian Robertson, told the BBC that the company is "absolutely" committed to the factory. BMW confirmed the executive's comments to CNNMoney.

Trump has publicly threatened automakers with a tariff on Mexican-made cars that are sold in the U.S. In recent weeks, he has specifically called out Ford, GM and Toyota.

Last week, Ford scrapped plans to build a new $1.6 billion Mexican plant. CEO Mark Fields said the decision was made "independently" and it had not made a special deal with Trump.

Trump responded with a "thank you" tweet to Ford. "This is just the beginning - much more to follow," he said.

BMW has already started work on the new factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The facility will open in 2019 and produce the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

BMW says the factory will create at least 1,500 new jobs.

"The cars which will be produced in Mexico are for the global market, not only North America," the company said.

The German automaker has more than 30 factories in 14 countries around the world.

Its largest plant is in South Carolina, where it currently employs 8,800 people and is investing $1 billion to increase production capacity. About 70% of cars made there are exported globally.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.