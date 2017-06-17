Bill Cosby trial: Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach verdict
7:25 AM, Jun 17, 2017
(CNN) -- The judge in the Bill Cosby trial declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case.
The jurors -- five women and seven men -- were unable to come to a unanimous decision in a courtroom battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past. Cosby faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault.