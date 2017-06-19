Beyonce, Jay Z's twins being kept in hospital, reports say

Superstar Beyonce Knowles has given birth to twins, who have been staying in the hospital in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Beyonce and singer Jay Z's babies were born last week, though it was announced to the public. The babies' grandfather wished them a happy birthday on Twitter, which spiraled the leaked information that they had arrived.

The twins have not left the hospital, but doctors have not said why. Beyonce is healthy, reports said.

The singers announced the pregnancy with the twins via an Instagram photo posted by Beyonce, which grew to be the most-liked photo in social media history. She has been silent on social media for the past couple of weeks, fueling speculation that the twins were nearly here.