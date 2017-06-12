'Bachelor in Paradise' filming suspended

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Production of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" has been suspended after allegations of misconduct, according to a spokesperson for the show.

Warner Bros., the production company behind the series, released a statement to CNNMoney on Monday.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action," the statement read.

Warner Bros. has not specified the nature of the allegations. Warner Bros., like CNNMoney, shares the parent company Time Warner.

Production of the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" had begun recently in Sayulita, Mexico. The show is scheduled to return on ABC in early August.

"Bachelor in Paradise" features alumni from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." The contestants live together at a beach house, "hoping to turn a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Commentator Reality Steve, who blogs about the "Bachelor" franchise and has gained a following for his spoilers each season, tweeted a picture of the current "Bachelor in Paradise" cast on Sunday at an airport.

"Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago," he wrote. "Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on."

That photo was originally posted by Instagram user "AprilAnnStyles," who wrote "Was sad leaving Puerto Vallarta BUT THEN this happened at the airport!!"

Contestant Robby Hayes tweeted, "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise."

It's unclear if "Bachelor in Paradise" will premiere as scheduled later this summer.

ABC has not yet responded to CNNMoney's request for comment on this story.