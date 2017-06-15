Baby tossed from 10th-story window during London fire caught by man

During Wednesday's massive fire that engulfed a 24-story high rise apartment complex in London, a woman was seen tossing a baby out of a 10th-story window to bystanders on the ground, multiple English media outlets reported.

According to an eyewitness' account to the Telegraph, the baby was caught by a man on the street below.

"The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby," Samira Lamrani told the Telegraph. "Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby."

Another eyewitness told the Telegraph that another adult tossed a young child, roughly 5 years of age, out of a fifth or sixth-story window.

"There was another woman screaming 'my baby, my baby, I need to get out, I need to save my baby,'" the eyewitness told the Telegraph.

There is no word on whether either child's family made it out safely.

According to local officials, 12 people died in the blaze at the Grenfell Tower.