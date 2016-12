What did you do on your first birthday? Well, this rockin' chic grabbed her snowboard and went to Windham Mountain in New York. As mom and dad run alongside her, Brinley is all smiles about this birthday experience.

If you thought that was cute, watch how little dude Duke conquers the snowboard. At almost two years old, this kid knows how much he loves this winter sport. He even does a 360-degree turn, seamlessly!