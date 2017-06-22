80 fall ill after eating at Colorado rodeo in June

RIFLE, Colo. — Dozens reported falling ill after visiting a Garfield County rodeo in Colorado in early June.

According to public health officials who have been investigating since the Rifle Rodeo debuted on June 5 at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 80 people reported falling ill due to food consumed during the event.

Samples taken and sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested positive for Clostridium perfringens, a bacteria behind foodborne illness.

The Rifle Rodeo is a privately organized event, but temporary event and coordinator permits weren't submitted, meaning the Garfield County Public Health office wasn't able to inspect food.

"Garfield County and the state health department have had nurses, licensed food inspectors, regional and state epidemiologists and laboratory staff working on this case for the past two weeks," a release from the Garfield County Public Health department said.

Anybody who fell ill and hasn't reported the illness is asked to call 970-625-5200 and dial extension 8128.