4 GOP senators oppose health bill as written, Sen. Rand Paul says

Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill Thursday to dismantle much of Barack Obama's health care law, proposing to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans and erase tax boosts that Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage. The bill would provide tax credits to help people buy insurance. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
It wasn't long after the House finally passed its bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that senators were already vowing to do it their way. But in the week since, Senate Republicans are quickly coming up against some of the same obstacles that dogged House Republicans -- and dealing with new problems of their own creation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul says he and three other GOP senators oppose health bill as written, putting passage in jeopardy.