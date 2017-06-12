President Trump faces lawsuit over alleged foreign payments

What's happening in the political world :



Trump to be sued over foreign payments

-- President Trump is being sued by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia over allegations that he took foreign money -- a violation of the Constitution.



The suit, to be filed in federal court in Maryland, will allege that Trump has violated the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from accepting payments from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.



It will cite not just the president's luxury hotel in Washington, which has been at the center of concerns about conflicts of interest, but his worldwide network of hotels, golf courses and other commercial properties.



The suit will ask the court for an injunction blocking Trump from accepting foreign money, the person said. It will also ask for access to Trump's personal tax returns as part of the legal process known as discovery.



Melania Trump, son Barron move into White House

-- First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron finally moved into the White House over the weekend after five months away from President Trump.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

The president's wife Trump and son remained in New York City until Barron finished his school year. This fall, 11-year-old Barron will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, as a sixth grader.



AG Sessions to face Senate panel

-- On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to face questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the ongoing Russia investigation.



The hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and will be public.



Sessions is expected to answer questions relating to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony last week. Comey told the Senate panel Sessions did not answer him when he expressed concerns about one-on-one meetings with President Trump.



Also, Comey reportedly told senators that Sessions may have had a third meeting with the Russian Ambassador.



Donald Trump: Wedding crasher

-- President Trump was in New Jersey over the weekend, and he decided to make a surprise appearance at a newlywed couple's wedding reception Saturday night.



Trump showed up to the reception for Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill, which was being held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.



The president met the couple and posed for pictures, and he also autographed several "Make America Great Again" hats and handed them out.



Maine senator: Trump should give "straight yes or no" on Comey tapes

-- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said President Trump should directly answer whether audio recordings exist of his conversations with ex-FBI Director James Comey.



Collins told CNN on Sunday, "He should give a straight yes or no. And he should voluntarily turn them over. ... I don't understand why the President just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all."



Comey was leading the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election when Trump fired him last month.



Theater company loses sponsorships for death of Trump look-alike

-- A New York theater company's play that portrays Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike has lost two major sponsorships.



Delta Air Lines and Bank of America both said they are pulling their sponsorships of The Public Theater's production at Free Shakespeare in the Park.



The play portrays Julius Caesar as a man in a business suit who is eventually stabbed to death.



CNN and Newsy contributed to this report