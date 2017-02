SAN DIEGO - Another report of a cat being “used for target practice” in the college area.

Clayton Tryniszewski says a week ago Sunday, he let his cat out on Loma Alta Drive in Rolando. A few hours later, Stella came back with a wound on her back.

An x-ray would reveal a pellet from a pellet gun, inches from her heart.

