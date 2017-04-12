Mystery donor gifts county animal services $101K

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A mystery donor gifted more than $101,000 to the county's animal services department.

An anonymous donor gave the massive donation to the county's Animal Services' Spirit Fund. The County Board of Supervisors approved the donation at a board meeting on Tuesday.

The gift nearly doubles the Spirit Medical Trust Fund's current total from $127,315 to $228,597, according to the county.

"Thanks to the compassion and generosity of not only this donor but everyone else that has donated to the Spirit Fund, we’ll be able to continue to provide veterinary care above and beyond the capabilities of our shelters, giving more animals the chance at a forever home," Daniel DeSousa, county animal services director, said.

The Spirit Fund helps animals in the county's care who are in need of expensive treatments prior to them finding new homes. The fund was started in 2008, after a 10-year-old puppy was found beaten by the U.S./Mexico border, according to the county.

The dog was named Spirit.

Donations to the Spirit Fund can be made online here.