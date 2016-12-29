Music teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A Bonita Vista High School music teacher and band director who engaged in sex acts with one of his male students, beginning when the boy was 15, pleaded guilty Thursday to a pair of sex-related charges.



Jason Mangan, 38, faces a sentence from probation with no jail time to three years and eight months in prison at a hearing Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object.



The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger.



Matzger said the sexual assaults took place between August 2010 and August 2011.



Chula Vista police became aware of the crimes earlier this year, when the now-22-year-old victim came forward with the accusations. Mangan surrendered to police in late July and immediately posted $325,000 bail.



The victim told authorities that he had been molested at the Otay Lakes Road campus on various occasions when he was 15 and again when he was 17.