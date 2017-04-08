Multi-county police chase ends in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A three-county chase ended peacefully shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, after more than 40 minutes. The Chase, which began in Los Angeles County, ended on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

According to our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated the chase, pursuing the suspect down the 10 and 60 freeways. California Highway Patrol took over as the suspect reached Diamond Bar.

The chase came to an end as the driver pulled over on the 91 freeway after the suspect hit a spike strip and blew out a tire. He was taken into custody without incident.

Watch the 10News livestream here:

*KABC contributed to this report