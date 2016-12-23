SAN DIEGO - A broadside collision in the San Pasqual Valley area left three people injured Friday, one seriously, authorities said.



The accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when the driver of a westbound Nissan Altima made an abrupt turn into the path of an oncoming Ford hybrid car in the 20700 block of San Pasqual Road, according to San Diego police.



The resulting collision left the driver of the latter vehicle, a 26-year-old man, with serious back trauma and several broken ribs.



Medics took him to a hospital along with the 64-year-old driver of the Altima and her 25-year-old female passenger, both of whom complained of apparently minor injuries.



The wreck left the roadway blocked in the area until shortly before 2 p.m., Officer Tony Martinez said.