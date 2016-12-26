(KGTV/CNS) -- Crews in Oceanside are investigating a mudslide Sunday that left four families homeless on Christmas day.

Greg DeAvila, on-duty battalion chief for the Oceanside Fire Department, told City News Service that a broken water line, along with the rain that fell on the North County on Saturday, caused the slide.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a four-unit, two-story complex located at 509 Canyon Drive, according DeAvila. Crews responded calls about water coming through the wall.

When fire and police units arrived, they discovered a 75-feet-long, 12- feet-wide mudslide behind the building.

Mud pushed through the lower units, damaging the structure and appliances, Pete Lawrence, Oceanside battalion chief, told CNS.

There were no injuries.