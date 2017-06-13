Motorcyclist dies on 805 freeway

Kevin Beckman
8:26 AM, Jun 13, 2017

Motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car overnight on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights.

805 North near Adams Ave.

Sigalert

Normal Heights (KGTV) - Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, a motorcycle crashed into a car on the 805 traveling Northbound, leaving the rider dead. 

A caller told the California Highway Patrol the tire of the speeding motorcycle blew out resulting in the motorcycle crashing into a vehicle near Adams Avenue.

The rider was seen lying on the roadway, and the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Northbound lanes on the 805 were closed briefly, two were opened around 12:30 a.m. and the rest of the freeway was reopened around 1:20 a.m., according to Caltrans.

