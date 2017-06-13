Motorcyclist dies on 805 freeway

Normal Heights (KGTV) - Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, a motorcycle crashed into a car on the 805 traveling Northbound, leaving the rider dead.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol the tire of the speeding motorcycle blew out resulting in the motorcycle crashing into a vehicle near Adams Avenue.

The rider was seen lying on the roadway, and the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A motorcycle crash has all lanes stopped. in #SanDiego on I-805 NB before 8, stopped traffic back to University Ave, delay of 13 mins — TTWN San Diego (@TotalTrafficSD) June 13, 2017

Northbound lanes on the 805 were closed briefly, two were opened around 12:30 a.m. and the rest of the freeway was reopened around 1:20 a.m., according to Caltrans.