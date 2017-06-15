Mother waits for justice in 20-year-old homicide case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego mother that's waited two decades to get justice for her son will have to wait longer. Prosecutors told her they wouldn’t file charges in her son’s 1997 homicide case.

“I don’t want anybody to experience what I’m experiencing,” Ward said.

Patricia Ward’s 16-year-old son, Curtis Williamson, was found dead in the waters of Crown Point in 1997. Ward now lives in Florida but still seeks justice for her son in San Diego.

Officials first believed her son accidentally drowned, but Ward never believed it, leading to her investigation and discovery.

“I know his eye were swollen and his arm was broken,” she said. “It was a group of kids. There was a big fight that broke out. They chased Curtis and his cousin to the water.”

Earlier this year, her son’s death changed to a homicide. But last week, she received a call from the district attorney’s office.

“They told me they’re not prosecuting because they can’t find any intent to kill,” he said. “It just devastated me, and I don’t understand why.”

But Ward plans to keep fighting. She’s asked the state attorney general to look into her son’s case.

“Justice is worth the fight so that you’ll rest,” Ward said, “if they’re murdered, and their killer is still walking around, they’re not resting. I believe that.”

The District Attorney's Office sent 10News the following statement: “The district attorney's office does not discuss its charging decisions except to say we can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt."