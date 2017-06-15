Mother waits for justice in 20-year-old homicide case

“They told me they’re not prosecuting because they can’t find any intent to kill,” he said. “It just devastated me, and I don’t understand why.”
But Ward plans to keep fighting. She’s asked the state attorney general to look into her son’s case.
“Justice is worth the fight so that you’ll rest,” Ward said, “if they’re murdered, and their killer is still walking around, they’re not resting. I believe that.”
The District Attorney's Office sent 10News the following statement: “The district attorney's office does not discuss its charging decisions except to say we can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt."