Mother: driver tried to run daughter off the road, hurled racial slur

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A South Bay woman is warning of a menace on the roads.

Robin says on Friday morning, her daughter Kelli, 27, was on the 905 when she saw a truck on her bumper. She snapped a selfie amid a terrifying 10-minute ride: the truck following her across lanes and onto another highway, twice trying to run her off the road, before Robin says the two vehicles ended up at an intersection.

According to Robin, the man yelled out the N-word. Kelli got out of the car and banged on his window, but the driver ran a red light and took off.

After Robin posted details on social media, she says two other women told her they've also had run-ins with the same driver: a man in his 70s, driving a silver Dodge Ram, possibly a 2013 or 2014 model with the letters "G" and "X" in the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to the call California Highway Patrol.