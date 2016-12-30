Most watched movie trailers of 2016

Marie Estrada
5:09 PM, Dec 29, 2016
5:21 PM, Dec 29, 2016
Estrada, Marie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Estrada, Marie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Estrada, Marie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Estrada, Marie
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With less than two days left in the year, here's a look at the top 10 trailers that have made the most impressions on Facebook users around the world. Some are on the list twice - they’re THAT good.

All of the data was compiled by CrowdTangle, a social analytics tool utilized by hundreds of publishers, sports teams and more. The top posts were measured by the amount of total interactions they received (likes + comments + shares for Facebook).

Is anyone else dying of excitement over Beauty and the Beast (March 17, 2017) and The Fate of the Furious (April 14, 2017)??
 

#10 Finding Dory, posted by Ellen DeGeneres, 1.31m interactions, 20m views, link

#9 Sausage Party, posted by Seth Rogen, 1.32m interactions, 30.5m views, link

#8 The Fate of the Furious, posted by Michelle Rodriguez, 1.51m interactions, 75.3m views, link

#7 Beauty and the Beast, posted by Emma Watson, 1.53m interactions, 34m views, link

#6 Prison Break, 1.55m interactions, 29.7m views, link

#5 Boo! A Madea Halloween, 1.56m interactions, 35.8m views, link

#4 Disney’s The Jungle Book, posted by Moviefone, 1.6m interactions, 46m views, link

#3 The Fate of the Furious, posted by Fast & Furious, 1.9m interactions, 75m views, link

#2 Beauty & the Beast, shot for shot with the original, posted by Moviefone, 2.02M interactions 73m views, link

#1 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, posted by Tim Burton, 2.03m interactions, 57m views, link

Source: Robin Monheit, Crowdtangle

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top