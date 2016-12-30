Most watched movie trailers of 2016

With less than two days left in the year, here's a look at the top 10 trailers that have made the most impressions on Facebook users around the world. Some are on the list twice - they’re THAT good.

All of the data was compiled by CrowdTangle, a social analytics tool utilized by hundreds of publishers, sports teams and more. The top posts were measured by the amount of total interactions they received (likes + comments + shares for Facebook).

Is anyone else dying of excitement over Beauty and the Beast (March 17, 2017) and The Fate of the Furious (April 14, 2017)??



#10 Finding Dory, posted by Ellen DeGeneres, 1.31m interactions, 20m views, link

#9 Sausage Party, posted by Seth Rogen, 1.32m interactions, 30.5m views, link

#8 The Fate of the Furious, posted by Michelle Rodriguez, 1.51m interactions, 75.3m views, link

#7 Beauty and the Beast, posted by Emma Watson, 1.53m interactions, 34m views, link

#6 Prison Break, 1.55m interactions, 29.7m views, link

#5 Boo! A Madea Halloween, 1.56m interactions, 35.8m views, link

#4 Disney’s The Jungle Book, posted by Moviefone, 1.6m interactions, 46m views, link

#3 The Fate of the Furious, posted by Fast & Furious, 1.9m interactions, 75m views, link

#2 Beauty & the Beast, shot for shot with the original, posted by Moviefone, 2.02M interactions 73m views, link

#1 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, posted by Tim Burton, 2.03m interactions, 57m views, link

Source: Robin Monheit, Crowdtangle