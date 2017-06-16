Most foreign visitors to Cuba come from Canada

Former U.S. President Barack Obama had sought to normalize relations with Cuba, ending 50 years of enmity in 2015 and restoring diplomatic ties. Incumbent President Donald Trump now wants to backtrack on that policy and reinstate restrictions on travel and business between the United States and Cuba.
Unlike America, Canada never saw the comparatively small Caribbean island as a big threat and started normalizing relations in the 1970s. Canadians increasingly started visiting in Cuba. Today, Canadians make up more than one third of total visitors to Cuba, as the below infographic shows.
Interestingly enough, the Cuban statisticians count expats visiting their home country into the tourism statistics. They actually make up the second biggest group after Canadians. The second biggest foreign tourist group is from Germany. 175,000 Germans visited in 2015. Tourism is the most important source of foreign revenue for Cuba.