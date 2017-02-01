MiraCosta PD: Sex assault subject not the same as CSUSM subject

OCEANSIDE - MiraCosta campus police said Wednesday that the subject of an attempted sex assault is not the same as a man described in a similar incident at California State University San Marcos on Tuesday.

MiraCosta campus police told 10News the subject of a Jan. 23 sex assault is described as a white male, in his mid-20s, driving a white sedan, similar to the man described in the CSUSM incident.

However, police said the CSUSM subject has a ponytail. The MiraCosta man does not.

MiraCosta campus police said at about 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 23, a woman was walking south on Barnard Drive, by parking lot 3-A, when she accidentally slipped and fell. A man in a white, Volkswagen sedan pulled up alongside her to stop and help her. When the woman said she was okay, the man placed both his hands around her and forced her into his vehicle.

Campus police said the man tried to sexually assault the woman twice, once in the car and again when he parked by Oceanside pier. The female was able to fight free after striking the man several times in the face.

MiraCosta police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 760-795-6640, or extension 6911 from any campus phone. They do not recommend anyone confront the subject.

The incident at Cal State San Marcos

The incident at Cal State San Marcos took place on Tuesday, when campus police said a woman met a man on campus after talking together on a social media app. At about 11 a.m., police said the subject drove the woman to parking lot B and raped her, before driving her to Craven Circle and letting her go.

That subject was described as a white male with a dark tan, between 20- and 30-years-old, with a ponytail and hair shaved on the sides. He was reportedly driving a white, four-door Honda.

Timely Warning: We have issued a campus bulletin regarding a rape in Parking Lot B. More information: https://t.co/r1U2qxZgA3 — CSUSM Police (@CSUSMpolice) February 1, 2017

CSUSM police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 760-750-4567 or the university’s SAFE hotline at 760-750-SAFE.

