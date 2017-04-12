Veterans Affairs launches website to help veterans compare hospital wait times, quality of care

A new Department of Veterans Affairs website is allowing military veterans to compare wait times and quality of care of VA facilities and other hospitals around the country.



The creation of the website comes after a report uncovered lengthy wait times at numerous hospitals around the country. Many veterans died as they waited for care at VA hospitals.



Veterans Affairs officials hope the Access to Care website will be an effective tool to help veterans find the best area hospitals to meet their medical needs.



10News found that wait times at San Diego VA medical facilities for the nearly 250,000 veterans in the area are between 2-3 days -- some of the lowest in the country.



In comparison, a VA facility in Murrieta has a 37-day waiting period for a patient to be seen -- the longest wait time in California.



Additionally, users can learn more about a medical facility's rate of serious infections and other issues.



Access to Care also allows veterans to provide feedback and rate the quality of their medical visits.



Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin had previously cited the importance of transparency by his department in improving care for veterans.



Visit Access to Care at www.accesstocare.va.gov