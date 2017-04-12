Reports of shots fired at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado unfounded

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Authorities responded to reports of shots fired on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado early Wednesday morning, but the reports were quickly determined to be unfounded.



Naval Base Coronado officials said they received reports of shots fired at the Navy Gateway Inn and Suites on 3628 Tulagi Road just before 6:30 a.m.



According to base officials: "At NAB this morning, we received reports of shots fired at the NGIS. Base security and local law enforcement are on scene now. They have cleared one floor and it appears that there is no active shooter."



The investigation prompted base officials to temporarily shut down gates and restrict traffic in the area.



The gates were reopened at around 6:45 a.m. after it was determined that the reports were unfounded.



