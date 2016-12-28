MCAS Miramar fighter squadron commander relieved of duties

SAN DIEGO - The commanding officer of a Miramar Air Station-based fighter squadron was relieved of his duties, base officials announced Wednesday.
Base officials issued the following release:
Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, relieved Lt. Col. Wade Workman of his duties as the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, today, due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position. This decision was based on issues concerning command climate within the squadron.