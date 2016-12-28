Marine petitions Supreme Court over Bible verses, says she was unfairly discharged for bad conduct

A Marine feels she was unfairly discharged for bad conduct in 2014 and is petioning the Supreme Court to review her case, with the backing of religious liberty groups.

A petition was filed on Lance Cpl. Monifa Sterling's behalf on Dec. 23. At issue is that the offenses she was discharged for included a refusal to remove printed Bible passages from her work station.

According to the petition, in 2013 Sterling's supervisor told her to remove the verses because she "didn't like their tone." And then when Sterling refused, her supervisor removed them herself, the petition states.