Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth surprise Rady Children's hospital patients

SAN DIEGO - Popstar Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth walked the halls of a San Diego hospital Thursday afternoon, to the delight of many patients.

The hospital shared the news with the public in a short Facebook video. In the video, big smiles on everyone's faces.

Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients! Posted by Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego on Thursday, December 29, 2016

The Happy Hippie Foundation played a role in Miley and Liam's visit. Founded by Cyrus, the foundation's goal is to rally youth to fight injustice facing homeless and LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations. The foundation shared images on their Facebook and Instagram pages, writing "Thank you Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego for an amazing day! Sending love to everyone in treatment and appreciation to the 700 physicians, 1,000 nurses and 450 volunteers who give care #happyhippie