NILAND, Calif. — El Centro Border Patrol agents announced the seizure of 43 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a Jeep's engine compartment at the Highway 111 checkpoint Monday morning.

A canine detection unit alerted agents after a 54-year-old man driving a 2010 Jeep Compass approached primary inspection at about 10:20 a.m.

Forty-five packages of meth, weighing 42.62 pounds, were eventually found and identified in the engine's firewall compartment.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $170,468.

The drugs, vehicle and man were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy