Mayor of Los Angeles responds to Virginia shooting

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, responded to today's shooting in Virginia by saying it ''underscores the urgency of ending the epidemic of gun violence in America.''

``My thoughts and prayers are with the civilians and officers wounded in today's shooting in Alexandria,'' Garcetti said in a statement.

``The senselessness of this burst of violence is only compounded by the fact that it struck as Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were practicing for one of Washington's great bipartisan traditions. We should be...mindful of how this tragedy underscores the urgency of ending the epidemic of gun violence in America.''

Related: Pulse Shooting Victim's Mother calls for ban on assault weapons

Mayor Garcetti on the shooting in Alexandria Virginia. pic.twitter.com/7PPuNnh2pp — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 14, 2017

City News Service contributed to this story.