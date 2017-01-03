Mar Vista tutor who had sex with student to be sentenced

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A tutor at Mar Vista High School who had sex with an underage male student is scheduled to be sentenced today at the South Bay Courthouse.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of statutory rape. He faces up to three years in custody and possible registration as a sex offender.

Related: Tutor at Mar Vista High School under arrest, accused of sex crime

The sex between Rodriguez and the 16-year-old boy took place last February, according to the criminal complaint.

Two other men who worked at the Imperial Beach school, Edward Aaron Mendoza and Martin Albert Gallegos, were also charged in separate cases last year with having sex with students. Mendoza, a former football coach, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to five years in prison. Gallegos, a former ROTC instructor at Mar Vista, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 12th-grade female student on multiple occasions and was sentenced to a year in jail.