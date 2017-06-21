Man suspected in car shootings arrested after chase

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man suspected of opening fire on two parked cars was arrested after leading police on a brief high-speed chase in Chula Vista.



At about 9:30 p.m., Chula Vista police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Paseo Magda. Responding officers arrived to find two vehicles with bullet holes and damage, and several .45 caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene.



Shortly after, officers spotted the suspected shooter driving an SUV in the area of Cathedral Oaks Road. When officers tried to pull the SUV over, the driver sped away.



The SUV entered northbound state Route 125, exited and then entered the freeway again -- reaching speeds near 100 MPH before exiting. The driver hit at least one parked car and then crashed into a tree on Santa Elisabeth Avenue.



The driver fled the vehicle but was seen entering a home in the 1900 block of Wooden Valley Street.



Officers surrounded the home and urged the suspected shooter to come out. When the man finally emerged from the home, he resisted officers' attempts to detain him.



As others came out of the home, officers took the man down, hogtied him and placed a spit bag over his head before taking him away in a patrol car.



10News learned the owner of one of the shot-up cars did not know the suspected shooter or why he targeted the vehicle.