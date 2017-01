BREAKING NEWS: A man has been stabbed to death in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.

Police have set up two crime scenes. One in the alley and one in an apartment.

Witnesses talking to police at the scene say they saw a man in his twenties wearing dark clothing.

They say he drove off in a black new looking Hyundai sedan.

Police think they know who the victim is. He's described as a black, 26 year-old man.