MISSION HILLS - San Diego police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing another man three times inside a nightclub Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a 28-year-old man stabbed inside the Spin Nightclub in Mission Hills around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the victim and his friends got into a verbal argument with another group of men over being bumped inside the club. During the argument, the victim was stabbed twice in the left side of his chest and once in his left leg.

The victim told police he did not know what he was stabbed with of where the suspect fled. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police are investigating the incident.