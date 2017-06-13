Man shot, killed in Horton Plaza shooting identified as Navy sailor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An active-duty Navy sailor killed in a shooting at the Horton Plaza shopping mall Saturday night was officially identified by San Diego police Monday.



James Celani, 43, was shot and killed after gunfire erupted on the 7th floor of the mall on 324 Horton Plaza at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday.



Police said Celani "sustained several gunshot wounds to his chest and was transported to UCSD Hospital." Celani was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Celani's 29-year-old cousin suffered a minor gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to survive his injury, police said.



Investigators believe the Celani and his cousin were confronted by two men for unknown reasons while leaving the Mad House Comedy Club. Investigators believe that all four men had attended the comedy show, but don't think they had any interaction prior to the shooting. During the confrontation, one of the men shot Celani and his cousin, according to investigators. The two men ran through the mall after the shooting.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was "an unprovoked attack."

10News reached out the the Mad House Comedy Club, they released this statement:

"Our hearts were broken as we learned via local news broadcasts the victim of Saturday night’s shooting was Navy Pilot James Celani.

James was a customer of the Mad House Saturday night and previously. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Celani’s family, friends, and his Navy family at the Naval Special Warfare Command Coronado.

The Mad House has provided the San Diego Police Dept. with every piece of information we have and are standing by if the authorities find they need anything further."

David, a cousin of Celani's, wrote to 10News reporter Hannah Mullins about what kind of person Celani was.

"Jimmy was always a gold-driven person. He was always so level-headed and focused on what he wanted. Since we were kids he talked about flying jet planes. Both our dads worked in the aerospace industry and Jimmy loved the jets," he said. "I remember him telling me about some of his training maneuvers and what he could make the helicopter do with such a spark of genuine joy. He loved to fly and loved being in the military."



The shooter is described as black with a thin build, in his mid- to late-20s, and between 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jeans.



The man with him is black with a medium build, in his mid- to late-20s, and between 5 feet 6 inches tall to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.