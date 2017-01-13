10News
Forecast: Pack the umbrella, more showers today
Man shot inside El Cajon home
Jermaine Ong
4:36 AM, Jan 13, 2017
EL CAJON, Calif. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot inside an El Cajon home.
The incident, which was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, happened at a home in the 10000 block of Valle De Paz Rd.
Someone told authorities the victim was shot in the leg and stomach, and appeared to be bleeding out and losing consciousness.
Emergency responders took the man to Sharp Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.
A man that was inside the home at the time was questioned by sheriff's deputies, but it is not known if he is linked to the shooting in any way.
Some neighbors told 10News they believe the shooting may have stemmed from some kind of dispute between a landlord and tenant or possibly roommates.
