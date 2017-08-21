Man seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run

Mario Sevilla
9:14 AM, Aug 20, 2017
9:10 PM, Aug 20, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Mira Mesa police are looking for clues in the case of a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured Saturday night.

According to police, a man in his 40s or 50s was crossing southbound in the mid-block of 8200 New Salem Street when he was struck about 8 p.m. Saturday by a black car going eastbound.

The vehicle sped away southbound on Camino Ruiz, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Heims said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan or coupe-type.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (619) 531-2204.

