Man says neighbor's punishment for sucker punch is not harsh enough

SAN DIEGO - An Encanto man wants justice served after being sucker-punched by a neighbor nearly three years ago.



While the "Judge Judy" show is interested in the case, Lee Sawyer just wants a harsher punishment for his attacker, neighbor Sylvester Pearson.



In August 2015, Pearson went to Sawyer's home to discuss money Sawyer said Pearson owed him stemming from an incident in which Pearson's wife hit Sawyer's car.



Video of the confrontation shows the men arguing about how much Pearson owed Sawyer, with Pearson then seen knocking Sawyer down with a punch to the face.



Pearson was arrested and charged with battery. Last month, Pearson accepted a plea bargain for disturbing the peace. The offense could later be changed to an infraction.



Sawyer told 10News Pearson's punishment is not severe enough.



"He asked me, 'Give me my check back, and that's when he knocked me across my face with the power that twisted my neck to the right, injured my neck to the back and down here to the lower part of it," Sawyer said.



Sawyer's medical bills are in the $10,000 range, and he is set to attend a restitution hearing soon.



10News' calls to Pearson's lawyers have not been returned.



Meanwhile, a producer from the "Judge Judy" show recently sent Sawyer a letter asking him to appear on the program. Sawyer has not said whether he has accepted the offer.