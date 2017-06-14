Man run over by family's car while trying to stop thief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he was run over trying to stop a person from stealing his family's car.



The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Martinview Drive in City Heights, according to San Diego police.



Police said three brothers inside a home heard one of their cars being started and ran outside to find someone driving away in their 1997 Honda Accord.



One of the brothers stepped in front of the Accord in an attempt to stop the car thief, but the driver accelerated and struck him.



The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



Shortly after 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a Honda Accord on fire in an apartment complex parking lot on Scott Drive. Investigators confirmed the burned car was the vehicle stolen in City Heights.