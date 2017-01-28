SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man who shot the mother of his baby as they rode in a car with the infant in North Park pleaded guilty today to child abuse and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner causing great bodily injury.

James Ivory Canady, who turns 19 next week, faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 28.

The victim told police that she was driving along El Cajon Boulevard, with Canady sitting next to her, when he shot her in the chest area on Dec. 17.

The woman pulled onto Iowa Street and called police.

Officers said Canady ran and tried to hide his gun, but was caught and the firearm was recovered.

The child was not hurt, and the mother's injuries were non-life-threatening.