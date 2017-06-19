Man pleads guilty to raping woman near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A man who kidnapped and raped a woman near Balboa Park pleaded guilty Monday to three felony charges.

Prosecutors said Ismael Hernandez, Jr. raped the woman after trying to abduct another woman on the same night in May of 2016.

The first woman fought off Hernandez with a fast food takeout container. The second woman was raped at knifepoint and eventually got help from a pizza delivery driver, who called the police.

Hernandez will be sentenced to 55 years to life in prison on October 20, according to prosecutors.