SAN DIEGO - A man armed with a knife climbed onto the roof of an elementary school in Chollas View Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown and police response.



The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Chollas-Mead Elementary School in the 4500 Market St.



While school officials locked down the campus, San Diego police officers arrived to assist school police in trying to get the man to come down from the building.



At about 11:20 a.m., officers used a stun gun to take the man down and detain him.



The lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m.



Police did not say why the man chose to climb onto the roof.