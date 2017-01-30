Man found stabbed to death in Chollas Creek

City News Service
4:40 AM, Jan 30, 2017
SAN DIEGO - A man in his 50s suffered fatal stab wounds in the Chollas Creek area of San Diego, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Towle Court, said San Diego police Lt. Ray Valentin. They found the man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

Paramedics began life-saving measures before taking the man to a hospital but he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m., Valentin said.

The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives, he said.

