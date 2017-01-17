Man found dead in Vista laundry room identified

Miguel Alejandro Ruiz, 30, was discovered dead with traumatic injuries to his upper body in the 1500 block of Melrose Drive in Vista shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the fatality a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy results, including Ruiz's cause of death, has been sealed, sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

A resident of the apartment complex told 10News reporter Jessica Chen that she was fearful for her safety following the murder.

"I'M TERRIFIED!" This woman still shaking after learning a man was found dead inside her apt's laundry room in #Vista. STORY @10News 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/5GbIejbrkN — Jessica Chen (@10NewsJessica) January 14, 2017

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and have announced no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department homicide unit at 858-974-2321, after hours at 858-565-5200, or at Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.