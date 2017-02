SAN DIEGO - A young man died after falling from the fourth-floor of an apartment in the Rolando Village neighborhood Saturday, and police are calling the death "suspicious."

San Diego Police received a call at about 2:50 a.m. to reports of a man who had fallen from an apartment located on the 4600 block of 63rd Street.

When police arrived they found a 25-year-old black male lying unconscious in a courtyard, bleeding from an apparent head injury, SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said due to "suspicious circumstances" related to the death, SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The victim has been identified, but his name has not been released pending family notification.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.